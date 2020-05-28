ERLANGER, Ky. – Doris C. Doyle nee Craig, 101, of Erlanger, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Madonna Manor. Doris worked as a bookkeeper for Overhead Door Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for 32 years. She was a member of Erlanger United Methodist Church since 1959 and she was a Kentucky Colonel.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Doyle; her daughter, Barbara Schubeler; her siblings, Jean Andrew, Eula Bray, Anna Catherine Leach, David Craig, and Woodrow Wilson Craig; her granddaughters, Cheryl Doyle and Lori Ann Schubeler; her children-in-laws, Barbara Anglin Doyle and Fred Reiman; and her sibling-in-laws, Tommy Jett and Billy Blackaby.

She is survived by her children, Thomas C. Doyle of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ralph (Nancy) Doyle of Cold Spring, Ky., and Janis (Roger) Dill of Cold Spring; her siblings, Delphine Jett, Adele Blackaby, and John Craig; and her son-in-law, Ken Schubeler. Doris also leaves behind nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Doris will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Carrollton.



