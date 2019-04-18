Doris M. Coffin Ligon, 91, of Madison died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the River Terrace Health Campus in downtown, Madison.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, April 18, with the Rev. Bob Leach officiating at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Pacevich of Quincey, Fla.; sons, Michael Walters of Madison, David (Eugenia) Walters of Hampton, Va.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Her parents, Mark and Golden Webster Coffin; her husband, John Cecil "Jay" Ligon; died February; her son, John Mark Ligon; a grandson; and her son-in-law, Michael Pacevich preceded her in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019