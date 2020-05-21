Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy L. Ford, 91, of Carrollton, KY, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Baptist Health in La Grange, KY.



She was born on August 28, 1928 in Carrollton, Carroll County, KY, the daughter of the late Henry and Ollie Elizabeth (Smith) Garrett. Throughout her long life she was a housewife and a caring mother who raised her three daughters with her late husband Harvey. She was a member of the English Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting in her spare time.



She will be missed by her three daughters; Linda (Robert) Riddle of Bedford, KY, Nancy (Wayne) Hoard of Pendleton, KY, and Bonnie (Owen) Smith of Bedford, KY, a sister; Hazel Fox of Bedford, KY, two brothers; Raymond Garrett of Carrollton, KY, and Ross Garrett of Mulberry, FL, eighteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren also survive.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Harvey Ford on August 13, 2011, a sister; June Sutherland, three brothers; Russell, Richard and Earl Garrett and one great – great grandchild.



Funeral Services will be private with the Rev. Mark Payton officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. - Noon, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Interment will take place in the English Cemetery in Carrollton. The funeral will be broadcast on Facebook LIVE on the funeral home Facebook page on Friday, May 22, 2020 at starting at 1:00 P.M.



Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 33% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements. We also request that attendees please wear a face covering if possible.



The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The News-Democrat on May 22, 2020

