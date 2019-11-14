Eddie Mack Mefford, age 68 and a resident of Ghent, passed away November 11, 2019, in Louisville Kentucky. Born May 22, 1951, he was the son of Mary Ellen Mefford, surviving, and the late Hubert Mefford. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Vernon Mefford; one sister: Mary "Sissy" Wells and a granddaughter, Katherine Mefford.
Eddie worked as a Heavy Equipment operator for Kemper Construction Company, a truck driver for 25 years and served as Deputy Sheriff of Carroll County for 20 years. He also served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Melody Sue Mefford; one son: Lonnie Dale Mefford (wife Donna) of Carrollton, one daughter: Tracy Chipman (husband Shawn) of Ghent; four brothers: Gayle Mefford of Madison Indiana, David Mefford and Andy Mefford both of Carrollton and Roger Mefford of Ghent; eight grandchildren: Katie Hunt (husband Brandon), Dalton Mefford (wife Victoria), Ashley Bickers (husband Dakota), Megan Townley (husband Richard), Jordon Gibson (wife Chelsea), Chance Tilley (wife Brittany), Jessica Butcher (husband Steven) and Dallas Gibson (wife Shayna). Twenty-one great grandchildren also survive.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14th, from 4pm until 8pm at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10am until 1pm. Funeral services will begin at 1pm with Bro. Chris Keys and Bro. Pat Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Ghent Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019