Mr. Eddie Terrell Gray, 67, of Madison, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 1:25 a.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Survivors include his companion, Sarah "Sally" Stewart of Madison; his son, Eddie Gray, Jr. of Madison; his daughter, Audra Gray of Madison; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Gray; and his mother, Willie Helton Gray.
Eddie requested that no services be held. The Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020