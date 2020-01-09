Edward L. Hensley, 73, of Hanover, suffered a massive heart attack Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, at his home in Lake Wales, Fla. and died at the emergency room of the Lake Wales Medical Center in Lake Wales.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda McDarment Bradley Hensley of Hanover; his sons, Edward Lee (Charles Killian) Adkins of Covington, Ky., Jonathan Creg (Helen) Adkins of Greenwood, Ind.; his daughter, Amanda (Jeff) Campbell of Southport, Ind.; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Richard Hensley; his mother, Edria Grace Kruse Hensley; his son, Philip Adam Bradley; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pete and Mable Ruth Hall.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, by Jonathan Creg Adkins at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery near Chelsea, Indiana. Friends may visit Friday from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre - Hanover Chapel, 278 East Main Street Hanover, Ind. and Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.