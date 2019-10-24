Edward Lee "Eddie" Snell, 70, of Milton, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 6:41 p.m. at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 21, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Bro. Aaron Snelling officiating. Interment followed in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.
Survivors include his daughter, Kami (Joshua) Broughton of Scottsburg, Ind.; his son, Ryan (Tisha) Snell of Milton; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Snell; his mother, Jewell Colleen McCord Snell; and his grandparents, Floyd and Mary Bell Massie Snell and Charles Calvin and Margaret Lee Howe McCord.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019