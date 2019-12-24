Eleanor Kathryn Archinal, 85, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her residence.
Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Ellen "Cindy" (Randy) O'Neal of Carrollton, and Leigh Ann (Mark) Guth of Lexington, Ky.; a son, Walter Ross (Andrea) Archinal of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Kathryn Falk Conklin; and her husband; Walter C. Archinal.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Carrollton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Devin Olachea officiating. Visitation will be noon until time of service at the church. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019