VEVAY, Ind. – Elizabeth Tharp Jones of Vevay, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 9, 1947, to Marshall and Harriet Tandy Meng Tharp of Ghent, Ky. She was one of five children: John Carroll Tharp, who died at age 14; Julia Caroline Tharp (Steelman); Harriet Ellen Tharp (Cason); and Justine Tandy Tharp (Hodgson) who died at age 32. Elizabeth Ann carried the lifelong nickname of "Itsy". She graduated from Ghent Elementary School, Carroll County High School, and her beloved Georgetown College where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, served as Panhellenic President, and was voted the Most Popular Girl at Georgetown College. Elizabeth received a masters degree in British History and additional education-related degrees and certifications leading to a teacher licensure, an elementary principal license, a secondary principal license, and a doctorate in administrative leadership.
Elizabeth married Lary D. Jones, June 6, 1970, at the Presbyterian Church/Switzerland County Historical Museum since her parents had moved to the Tandy family home in Vevay. After having lived in Lexington, Ky. and Puyallup, Wash., the couple moved to the Main Street of Vevay to raise their four children: Seth Douglas, Nathan Schenck, Reid Phillip, and Elizabeth Carpenter
In addition to being a college instructor and holding positions in Kentucky State Government and the University of Kentucky, she worked twenty-five years for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Dr. Jones served as teacher, grant writer, curriculum director, Switzerland County Middle School Principal, Switzerland County Elementary School Principal, and Jefferson-Craig Elementary Principal. In 2008, she was hired as the Switzerland County Superintendent of Schools, being the first woman to hold that position and the first female superintendent in Southeastern Indiana.
Upon retiring from public education, she turned her attention to county government. Dr. Jones served eight years on the Switzerland County Council, being the first woman to serve as President of the Council. Elizabeth was a devout Christian and active member of the Vevay Assembly Church where she served as Sunday School teacher for 20 years. Elizabeth was a member of the Caby M. Froman Club; the Eggleston Club, President; the Switzerland County Historical Society; YMCA Board of Directors, President; Switzerland County Republican Party, Vice-President; Switzerland County Republican Women, President; Ten year 4-H Leader and numerous other boards.
Itsy will be missed by the family she adored: Lary Jones, husband of 50 years; Seth (Chris); Nathan (Michelle); Reid; Elizabeth Elliott (Russ); her granddaughter, Simone; her sisters; Julia Steelman and Harriet Cason (Jay); her Hodgson, Cason and Steelman immediate family and her Punte, Sutton and Meng cousins.
Memorial services were held Monday, Aug. 10. at the Vevay Assembly Church in Vevay, with Pastor G.B. Turner officiating. Burial was at Vevay Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International. Markland Funeral Home of Rising Sun, IN serving the family. marklandfuneralhome.com