Elizabeth Louise Peggy McMurray Becker Hans, 75, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, surrounded by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hans; mother, Helen Mae Kreis McMurray; father, Robert Lewis McMurray; grandfather, Louis A. Kreis; grandmother, Lillian Doersam Kreis; and grandmother, Martha Weber McMurray.

She is survived by her brother Louis Robert (Robin) McMurray, Monroe Mich.; son Ted (Barbara) Becker, East Lansing, Mich.; daughter Christie (Scott) Gower of Howell Mich.; and five grandchildren: Garrett Gower, Hayden Gower, Lexa Becker, Stephanie Becker, and Valerie Elizabeth Becker.

Peggy was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Paris, Texas where her father was serving as a lieutenant in the Army. As a child, she lived in Buffalo, NY., Trenton, N.J., and Flint, Mich.. She was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan, but during her many years in Madison, she covered all her bases by developing equally strong affection for UK, U of L, and IU.

Peggy moved from Michigan to Carrollton, Ky. in 1972, where she was a long-time editor of the The News-Democrat in Carrollton, a position she held until 1985. As editor, she earned numerous awards from the Kentucky Press Association. She acquired photography skills and with her Nikon traveled the area searching for interesting subjects: kids, adults, dancers, horses, floods, celebrities, governors, Rosalynn Carter, and other visitors. One of her proudest accomplishments, through her advocacy at The News-Democrat, led to establishment of a library tax, making it possible for a funded library in Carroll County.

Peggy then worked for River Valley Resources in Madison for 23 years.

On June 17, 1981, after a Wednesday night service at Christ Episcopal Church, Bill asked Peggy to marry him. They celebrated this occasion throughout their marriage, which occurred on Oct. 25, 1981 at Christ Episcopal Church. She moved to Madison in 1982 and they lived on the hilltop after their marriage, later moving downtown, where they hosted an annual party for Chautauqua where margaritas and laughter flowed. Their house was filled with books and music plus a menagerie of cats underfoot.

She loved Bill, the Lord, and music with all her heart, bringing all of them together by playing the organ at seemingly every church in Madison at one time or another. She was a long-time parishioner at Christ Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry for many years.

The Rev. Evelyn Wheeler conducted funeral services Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in Madison, with interment following in Springdale Cemetery.

