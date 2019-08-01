Elizabeth Swann "Betsy" (Brown) Rouse

Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Elizabeth Swann "Betsy" Brown Rouse, 98, of New Castle died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A memorial service was held, Tuesday, July 30, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial was in New Castle Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Dorothy Rouse (Charles) Meng of Lexington, Mary Louise Rouse (Rick) Schepman, of New Castle. Her parents, John Hampton and Mary Swann Brown; her husband, Layton Louis Rouse; and a great-granddaughter preceded her in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
