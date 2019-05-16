Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elston Boldery Sr.. View Sign Service Information Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre 325 Demaree Drive Madison , IN 47250 (812)-265-5577 Send Flowers Obituary

Elston G. Boldery Sr., 75, of Hanover, entered this life on April 8, 1944, in Madison, Ind. He was the loving son of the late Oscar and Dorothy Stewart Boldery. He resided most of his life in Jefferson County and attended school there. He received his master license in HVAC Schooling and had completed many hours of continuing education and seminars. On December 20, 1999, he was united in marriage to Judi King Greenup by Mike Dunaway in Trimble County. He worked in his early years at Williamson Heater as a welder. For the past 54 years he was the proprietor of Indiana Heating and Air Conditioning in Madison. Elston took his career seriously and worked day and night as well as weekends to serve his customers. He attended the Pilgrim Holiness Wesleyan Church in downtown Madison. Held membership in the Kentucky HVAC Association and the Indiana HVAC Association. Elston enjoyed hard work, going out to dinner especially to Long Horns and ordering a good steak, listening to Ray Price and loved Gospel music. Elston was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and fought a courageous battle with it, but remained working for his customers up until his last days. Elston died on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 3:58 p.m. at the Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. with his loving wife and his loving daughter at his side.

Elston will be missed by his loving wife of nearly 20 years, Judi King Greenup Boldery of Hanover; his loving daughters, Alicia Brown and her husband, Derrick of Columbus, Ind., Tonya Wilson and her husband, Rick of Bowling Green, Ky.; his loving sons, Elston Boldery, Jr. and his wife, Judi of Madison, Tim Boldery and his wife, Janice, Kris Boldery and his wife, Ashley of Madison; his loving step-daughter, Kara Greenup Post of Atlanta, Ga.; his loving step-son, Britt Greenup and his wife, Janelle of Mooresville, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; his loving brothers, Joseph Boldery of Madison, Donald Boldery and his wife, Laura of Madison, James Boldery of Hanover; his loving sisters-in-law, Sherry King Dunaway of Bedford, Ky., Nadine Jones and her husband, Bob of Rock Hill, S. C.; his loving brothers-in-law, the Rev. Bob Leach and his companion, Dee Strouse of Madison, Ind. and Kenneth Long of Brooksburg, Ind.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Boldery; his mother, Dorothy Stewart Boldery; his brother, William O. Boldery, died October 10, 2017; and his sister, Margaret Boldery Long, died February 22, 2017.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, 2 p.m., May 19, 2019, by Pastor Travis Wright and Pastor Bob Leach at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.

Friends may visit Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.

