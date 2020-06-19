CARROLLTON, Ky. – Ethel Jane King, 89, of Carrollton, and formally a resident of Ghent, Ky. died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Richwood Nursing & Rehab, in LaGrange, Ky.

Survivors include her two sons, Henry Harrison Carpenter, Jr. of Nicholasville and Billy Joe Carpenter of Warsaw; five daughters, Lillian Ann King of Warsaw; Penny Marlene Gray of Lexington; Lesia Jane Thompson of Carrollton; Evalena Jewell Combs of Nicholasville and Ronda Michelle Wilson of Turners Station; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a Private Funeral Service was held Thursday, June 18, at Graham-Dunn Funeral Home, 215 Fifth Street in Carrollton. Burial was in the Robinson Cemetery, Walnut Valley Road.





