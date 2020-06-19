CARROLLTON, Ky. – Ethel Jane King, 89, of Carrollton, and formally a resident of Ghent, Ky. died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Richwood Nursing & Rehab, in LaGrange, Ky.
Survivors include her two sons, Henry Harrison Carpenter, Jr. of Nicholasville and Billy Joe Carpenter of Warsaw; five daughters, Lillian Ann King of Warsaw; Penny Marlene Gray of Lexington; Lesia Jane Thompson of Carrollton; Evalena Jewell Combs of Nicholasville and Ronda Michelle Wilson of Turners Station; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a Private Funeral Service was held Thursday, June 18, at Graham-Dunn Funeral Home, 215 Fifth Street in Carrollton. Burial was in the Robinson Cemetery, Walnut Valley Road.
Survivors include her two sons, Henry Harrison Carpenter, Jr. of Nicholasville and Billy Joe Carpenter of Warsaw; five daughters, Lillian Ann King of Warsaw; Penny Marlene Gray of Lexington; Lesia Jane Thompson of Carrollton; Evalena Jewell Combs of Nicholasville and Ronda Michelle Wilson of Turners Station; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a Private Funeral Service was held Thursday, June 18, at Graham-Dunn Funeral Home, 215 Fifth Street in Carrollton. Burial was in the Robinson Cemetery, Walnut Valley Road.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.