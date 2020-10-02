Everett Eugene "Ebby" Hatmaker, II, 48, of Verona, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Verona.
He was an employee of the Carroll County Board of Education and a member of the Southfork Christian Church in Verona.
He is survived by his wife: Sarah Hutchinson Hatmaker, sons: Anthony E. Hatmaker, Dustin Hutchinson, Everett "Trey" Hatmaker, III, Ayden Hatmaker; his grandson: Jedediah Hatmaker; his parents: Everett E. and Rose Hatmaker; brothers: Gene (Sandy) Hatmaker, Everett Sonny (Sheila) Hatmaker; sisters: Carrie (Dwayne) Smith, Angie (Alan) Hatmaker, Megan Forst, Chrissy (Shane) McCarter, Bridget (Steve) Lilly.
Services were Sept. 16 at the Southfork Christian Church in Verona. Burial was in the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona. Memorials may be directed to the Southfork Christian Church. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.