Everett Wayne Griffith, 76, of Florence died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehab Center in Vevay, Ind.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Cooper Griffith of Florence; daughters, Sarah Griffith of Florence, Rachael (Jason) Medeiros of Madison, Ind.; and two grandsons, He was preceded in death by his father, Elisha Griffith; and his mother, Edna Mae Padgett Griffith.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Point of Grace Family Praise Fellowship, in Madison with Pastor Adam Faulkner officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, Ky.
The Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019