Everett Wayne Griffith

Service Information
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN
47250
(812)-265-5577
Obituary
Send Flowers

Everett Wayne Griffith, 76, of Florence died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehab Center in Vevay, Ind.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Cooper Griffith of Florence; daughters, Sarah Griffith of Florence, Rachael (Jason) Medeiros of Madison, Ind.; and two grandsons, He was preceded in death by his father, Elisha Griffith; and his mother, Edna Mae Padgett Griffith.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Point of Grace Family Praise Fellowship, in Madison with Pastor Adam Faulkner officiating.  Interment will follow at a later date in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, Ky.
The Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.