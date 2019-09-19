Faye Whitham Stewart (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN
47250
(812)-265-5577
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
Obituary
Faye Whitham Stewart, 71, of Milton died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Signature Health Care of Trimble County in Bedford, Ky.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Bro. Aaron Snelling officiating.  Interment will follow in the Stewart Family Farm Cemetery in Milton. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Michael G. Stewart, Sr. of Milton; her son, Michael G Stewart, Jr. (Jessie Gray) of Lexington, Ind.; her daughter, Michelle White (Brian Fortney) of Bedford, Ky.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Roland "Bunny" Whitham; her mother, Grace Geisler Whitham; and a grandson. 
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
