Faye Whitham Stewart, 71, of Milton died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Signature Health Care of Trimble County in Bedford, Ky.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Bro. Aaron Snelling officiating. Interment will follow in the Stewart Family Farm Cemetery in Milton. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Michael G. Stewart, Sr. of Milton; her son, Michael G Stewart, Jr. (Jessie Gray) of Lexington, Ind.; her daughter, Michelle White (Brian Fortney) of Bedford, Ky.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Roland "Bunny" Whitham; her mother, Grace Geisler Whitham; and a grandson.
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019