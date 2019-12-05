Foster Blanton Helm, 83, formerly of Carroll County, Ky. died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Norton's Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlyne (Gary) Martin of Milton; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Hattie B. Walters Helm; and his wife; Loetta Helm.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Coafield officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019