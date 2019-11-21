Frank A. Skinner, age 87, of Owen County, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Ky.
Born January 10, 1932, in Owen County, he was the son of the late Dan Skinner and Millie Kate Hearn (Barney) Hicks. He was preceded in death by his wife Emma 'Sue' Taflinger Skinner and his daughter Rosemary Whiteloon and his siblings, Mary Florence Bibb and Benjamin Franklin Hicks. Frank was a member of the Poplar Grove Baptist Church and later moved his membership to Pleasant Home Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army for 22 years.
After retiring from the Army Frank spent time in Hawaii where he worked as a caterer. He ran his own computer repair company and was a tobacco farmer.
He is survived by his son, Aaron Skinner; his grandchildren Jonathan A. (Nancy Ashley) Whiteloon and Malia A. Rutherford; great-grandchildren, Cole and Alex Rutherford and Angela (Denzil T. Jr.) Bigbee and his great-great-grandsons, Denzil Bigbee, Michael Ryan Bigbee, Paxton Mills, and Ben Campbell. His siblings also survive David Skinner, Eunice Hicks Fisher, Lindsay Foster Hicks, Daisy Hicks West, and Janice Hicks Smith.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family received friends at the Main Street location on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
A memorial service followed with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier presiding.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019