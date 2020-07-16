SANDERS, Ky. – Frank Baker, 62, a native of Owsley County, Ky. passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020.

He was a veteran of the National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Moody and Ruby Robertson Baker and two siblings, Jesse and Margaret Ann Baker.

Survived by his lifelong companion, Shirley Baker; children, Jessica Scott (Jack) and Dustin Baker (Jamie); granddaughters, Aubrey Scott and Layla Baker; sisters, Shirley Patterson, Bessie Wilder, Emma Callahan and Stella Marshall; brothers, James Baker, Martin Baker (Mary), George Baker (Joni); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Upper Buffalo at the mouth of Rattlesnake Holler, home of Moody Baker.

Nunnelley funeral Home, Louisville, Ky. was entrusted with the arrangements.



