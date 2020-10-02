1/
Fred Waters
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Fred Waters, 83, of Georgetown, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Georgetown.
He was born on January 31, 1937, in Lebanon Junction, Bullitt County, Kentucky, the son of the late Waverly Waters and Mattie Bell Stacey.  He was a University of Kentucky graduate, having earned a master's degree.  He had formerly worked for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the Agricultural Department, serving as a former Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture.  He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carrollton and had served as a former Deacon of the Church.  He had formerly served on the Carroll County School Board.
He had served his Country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict as a 2nd Class Petty Officer.
He will be cherished by his daughter, Karen and her husband, Danny Combs of Georgetown; his son, Keith and his wife, Sandra of Lexington, Ky.; and four grandchildren, Meghan Waters, Kristen Waters, Hayley Combs and Lindsey Combs also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty C. Waters; three sisters, Mary Frances House, Betty Jean Tinnell, and Sharlene Noltemeyer; two brothers, Waverly Waters, Jr. and Leonard Waters.
A Pass-Through Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton.  A Graveside Service and Burial will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating at the Homestead Cemetery in Lebanon Junction, Ky. 
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting the church building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy.  We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.
Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Burial
02:00 PM
Homestead Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved