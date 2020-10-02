GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Fred Waters, 83, of Georgetown, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Georgetown.
He was born on January 31, 1937, in Lebanon Junction, Bullitt County, Kentucky, the son of the late Waverly Waters and Mattie Bell Stacey. He was a University of Kentucky graduate, having earned a master's degree. He had formerly worked for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the Agricultural Department, serving as a former Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carrollton and had served as a former Deacon of the Church. He had formerly served on the Carroll County School Board.
He had served his Country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict as a 2nd Class Petty Officer.
He will be cherished by his daughter, Karen and her husband, Danny Combs of Georgetown; his son, Keith and his wife, Sandra of Lexington, Ky.; and four grandchildren, Meghan Waters, Kristen Waters, Hayley Combs and Lindsey Combs also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty C. Waters; three sisters, Mary Frances House, Betty Jean Tinnell, and Sharlene Noltemeyer; two brothers, Waverly Waters, Jr. and Leonard Waters.
A Pass-Through Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton. A Graveside Service and Burial will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating at the Homestead Cemetery in Lebanon Junction, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting the church building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.
