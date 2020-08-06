1/
Freddie  Romans
MADISON, Ind. – Freddie  Romans, 84, of Madison, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 3 a.m.at his home near Brooksburg, Ind. 
Survivors include his wife, Joyce L. Harmon Romans of Brooksburg; a daughter, Robin (Mike) Gray of Brooksburg; a son, Randy (Barbara) Romans of Brooksburg; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Romans, Sr.; his mother, Katherine Copeland Romans Brooks Monroe; his son, Billy Romans; and a grandson.  
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, by the Rev. Skip Napier at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.  Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Madison. 

Published in The News Democrat from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
