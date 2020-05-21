CARROLLTON, Ky. – Freddie Willhoite, 89, of Carrollton, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Norton-Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his two sons, Greg (Nancy) Willhoite of Amelia, Ohio and Troy (Lori) Willhoite of Florida; former daughter-in-law, Denise Willhoite; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Willhoite was preceded in death by his parents, Fred M. Willhoite, Sr. and Josephine Cole Willhoite; his wife, Patricia Sue Pruett Willhoite; and his son, Kent Willhoite.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 20 at at the Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 22, 2020