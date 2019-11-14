Fredric Taylor "Pete" Seniours, 70, of Carrollton died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave, in Carrollton with the Rev. Preston Wayne Harris officiating.
Survivors include two daughters, Frances (Richard) Brooks of Ghent, Ky, and Barbara (Mack) Brooks - Seniours of Louisville; and six grandchildren.
His parents, Walter Daniel Seniours, Sr. and Helen Virginia Jones Seniours; his wife; Alberta Brooks Seniours; and a granddaughter preceded him in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019