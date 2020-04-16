Fredia L. Coffin Romans, 89, of Milton, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at 6:35 p.m. at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include her husband, Isaac Romans, Jr. of Milton; a daughter, Lynn Romans of Radcliffe, Ky.; sons, Dennis Ervin Romans of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Donald Isaac Romans of Milton; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her father, James Ervin Coffin; her mother, Della Evelyn Hammons Coffin; her grandson, Sgt. Darrin K. Potter; and her son in law, Anford Miller.
Private funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 18, 2020, by Pastor Curtis Burge at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Private interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens near Madison, Ind. Visitation (Note: Due to the Covid-19 Virus Restrictions are applicable).
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020