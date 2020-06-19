SANDERS, Ky. – Gabrielle Dawn Robinson Taylor, 41, of Sanders, Carroll County, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara Ann Robinson and step-father, James D. Dixon of Sanders; three sons; Timothy O'Shea of St. Louis, Mo., and Charlie and Logan Taylor, both of Underwood, Ind. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Earl Robinson; and daughter, Alexis O'Shea.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, June 16, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Dave Woosley of the Grace Baptist Church of La Grange, Ky. officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton, Ky.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements the funeral home will be limiting the building occupancy to 33% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as they monitor the occupancy. They will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements. They also request that attendees please wear a face covering if possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store