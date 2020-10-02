1/
Garrett Anthony Hillebrand
Garrett Anthony Hillebrand, 77, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
He was survived by his wife, Jane Carolyn Hillebrand, who passed away three days later on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020; his children, Larry Hillebrand, Sean Lacefield (Petra), and Christy Lacefield; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Joey Hillebrand and Ralf Hillebrand; daughter, Michelle Hillebrand; parents, Joseph and Mary Hazel Hillebrand
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. in Louisville, with private burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
