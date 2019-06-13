Gary Linn Colber, 72, of Lexington died Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home near Lexington.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Pastor Mike Straub officiating. Interment will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery near Saluda, Ind. Friends may visit Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, in Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean Miller Colber of Lexington; daughters, Tanya Lynn Colber of Madison, Dawn (Scott) Kloss of Madison, Marsha (Raul) Reyes of Madison; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Colber, his mother, Mary Elizabeth Wainscott Colber; and a grandson.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019