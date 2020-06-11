MILTON, Ky. – Gary Steven Taylor, 73, of Milton, entered into this life on October 8, 1946, in Madison, Ind. He was the loving son of the late Donald S. and Bonnie Lee Harmon Taylor. He was raised in Carroll County and where he graduated from Carroll County High School in 1964. On June 16, 1967, he was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Lawson in Bedford Ky. This happy union of 52 years was blessed with two daughters Lori and Leigh. He retired after 50 plus years of service from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 181 where he was an operator. He also worked from the age of 17 at Ohio Valley Paving. More than anything Gary enjoyed flying his plane, his 1947 Luscombe Tail Dragger, and taking aerial pictures. He also was a master gardener, and loved watching the birds that would visit the feeders in his yard. Gary died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 4:05 a.m. at the Kindred at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gary will be missed by his loving daughters, Lori Taylor of Milton, Leigh Taylor Osborne, and her husband John of Turners Station, Ky.; his loving grandchildren, Craig Hughes (Amanda Richey), Kati Stethen (Andrew), Kathryn Herald, Alexis Kendrick, Adam Fisher; his great-grandchildren, Bryson Stethen, Zavier Stethen, Maci Jayne Hughes, Caroline Beheler, Waylon Beheler; his brother, Larry Kevin Taylor of Milton, Kentucky; his sister, Ginny Ogden and her husband Dr. Lowell Ogden of Greenback, Tenn.; his sisters in law, Frankie Powell and her husband Russell of Bedford, Dee Younger and her husband Jim of Walton, Ky.; his brothers in law, Anthony Lawson and his wife Dottie of Bedford, David Lawson and his wife Brenda of Lexington, Ind.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Ann Lawson Taylor died March 6, 2019; his father, Donald S. Taylor, died August 8, 2011; his mother, Bonnie Lee Harmon Taylor, died June 16, 2017; and his brother, Timothy Damon Taylor, died January of 2001.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, June 7, 2020, by Bro. Aaron Snelling at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church in Milton. Interment followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the M D Anderson Cancer Center. Cards are available at the Morgan and Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover Ind., and at the church. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in The News Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.