CARROLLTON, Ky. – Gayla Jean Tomlinson, 67, of Carrollton, Ky., died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Louisville East Post Acute in Louisville, Ky.
She was born on August 25, 1952, in Madison, Jefferson County, Ind., the daughter of the late Charles Eugene Kindoll and Willanna Berry Kindoll. She had formerly worked for General Butler State Park & Resort as an Assistant Chef, having worked for twenty six and half years retiring in September 2010. She was a member of the Carrollton Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by three sisters, Barbara Shepherd, Vicki Hughes, and Sandy Harmon, all of Carrollton; four brothers, Gary "Tic" Kindoll, Randall Kindoll, Larry Kindoll and Ricky Kindoll, all of Carrollton. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Allen Tomlinson; and her brother, Charles Bradley Kindoll, Sr.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating the service at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Interment will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements they will be limiting the building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. They will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements. They request that attendees please wear a face covering if possible.
The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com
She was born on August 25, 1952, in Madison, Jefferson County, Ind., the daughter of the late Charles Eugene Kindoll and Willanna Berry Kindoll. She had formerly worked for General Butler State Park & Resort as an Assistant Chef, having worked for twenty six and half years retiring in September 2010. She was a member of the Carrollton Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by three sisters, Barbara Shepherd, Vicki Hughes, and Sandy Harmon, all of Carrollton; four brothers, Gary "Tic" Kindoll, Randall Kindoll, Larry Kindoll and Ricky Kindoll, all of Carrollton. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Allen Tomlinson; and her brother, Charles Bradley Kindoll, Sr.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating the service at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Interment will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements they will be limiting the building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. They will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements. They request that attendees please wear a face covering if possible.
The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.