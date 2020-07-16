MADISON, Ind. – Gayle Thornton Kring, 97, of Madison, entered this life on June 18, 1923 in Bethlehem, Kentucky. He was the loving son of the late Charles Mason and Mary Baker Kring. He grew up in the small town of Cropper, in Henry County, Kentucky. Gayle attended Mulberry School until the age of eleven when his family moved to Ghent, Kentucky. As a young boy Gayle attended Ghent Baptist Church and was baptized in the Ohio River. After graduating from Carrollton High School in 1941, he enlisted into the United States Navy in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 19, 1943. He rose to the rate of aviation support serving on the USS Macomb (DD458) and the USS PCE-893 during World War II. He was honorably discharged on December 17, 1945 at Great Lakes, Illinois receiving the European Theatre of Operations Medal and the American Theatre Medal. He then attended the Bryant & Stratton Business College in Louisville, Kentucky on the recommendation of a business man in Ghent. After the war Gayle worked with Dunn and Bradstreet in the accounting and budget department collecting data from the different mining companies in eastern Kentucky. On September 15, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mary Carolyn Riley at Duncan Memorial Chapel in Crestwood, Kentucky. This happy union of 65 years was blessed with two sons, Wesley and Judson, and two daughters, Gayla and Mary Beth. Gayle continued in administration for 27 years of service at the Jefferson Proving Ground retiring as the chief financial controller in 1977. Gayle was a very faithful and active member of the North Madison Baptist Church for 55 years. He was past president of the Jefferson County United Way and the Madison Consolidated School Board. He was a life member of Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion, and had served twice as master of the Ghent Masonic Lodge. Gayle also was a 32nd degree member of the York Rite of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and had served as president of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Gayle was a founding member of the Sunrise Golf Course in Madison and was a Kentucky Colonel with the honor being bestowed by Governor, Edward T. Breathitt. He enjoyed bowling at Ritter's Lanes and serving as the league treasurer and record keeper, playing golf, mowing grass, singing in the church choir, and being with family. Gayle was a devoted husband, loving dad, beloved grandpa, great grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. Gayle died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. at his home in Madison, Indiana.
Gayle will be missed by his loving sons, Wesley A. Kring and his wife Sonja of Madison, Indiana, Judson R. Kring and his wife Christen of Indianapolis, Indiana; his loving daughters, Gayla Marie Cheatham and her husband Dave of North Vernon, Indiana, Mary Beth Shaw of Columbus, Indiana; his grandchildren, Amy, Jason, Katavah, Kahanna, Mikiah, Haniah, Thomas, Veronica, Seth, and Jaclyn; his great grandchildren, Madeline, Julia, Emma, Elena, Hope, Jayden, and Josiah; his brother, Raymond Kring of Frankfort, Kentucky; his sister in law, Dorothy "Dottie" Kring of Madison, Indiana; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Carolyn Riley Kring, died April 26, 2017, his twin grandchildren, David and Julianne Kring, died in 2005, his father, Charles Mason Kring, his mother, Mary Baker Kring, his brothers, Austin, Mason, Rollyn, Robert and Logan Kring, and his sisters, Mary Evelyn Kring, Elizabeth O'Neal and Ruth Wohl.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, July 12, 2020 by Pastor Frank McGee at the North Madison Baptist Church, 1906 Orchard Street in Madison. Interment followed in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, Kentucky.
A final salute was conducted by the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion and the U.S. Naval Ceremonial Unit with full military honors followed at the graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North Madison Baptist Church. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover and the church. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com