Service Information
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville , KY 40243
(502)-244-3305
Visitation
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville , KY 40243

Genon Ginn Hensley, 77, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Christian Care Homes on May 16, 2019. She was born January 21, 1942, in Bedford, Ky. to the late Hubert and Anna (Murphy) Ginn. Genon grew up in Trimble County and Carrolton. She graduated from Georgetown College and the University of Louisville School of Law.

She worked in Administration at the University of Louisville and as General Counsel for the administration of County Judge/Executive Dave Armstrong. Later in life she practiced law in Bedford and LaGrange, Ky. During this time she also served as the City Attorney to several small cities. She attended Woodland Baptist and Southeast Christian Church.

Genon led an interesting life. She learned how to fly a prop airplane, traveled, loved reading and playing Scrabble, and enjoyed spending time with her friends. She was known for her sense of humor, and could always be counted on to help someone in need. She adored her grandchildren, and was a wonderful Nonny to them.

Her family is grateful for the attentive and respectful care she received at Christian Care Community, particularly the staff of The Meadow.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori Hensley (Clay Johnson) of Chicago, Ill.; and three young grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Anderson (Gary) of Hanover, Ind.; Sandra Guerin (Terry) of Anderson, Ind.; Hubert Ginn (Connie) of Nashville, Tenn.; Michael Ginn (Shannon) of Owenton, Ky.; Carla Petrzika (Ed) of LaGrange, Ky.; and Connie Disbro (Adam) of Carrollton, Ky.; along with many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was popular, and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville in Middletown. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.

