CARROLLTON, Ky. – George Thomas Ingram was many things. A believer and follower of Christ, a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. People knew him for many things, but his number one identity was a believer of God and Jesus Christ. He always did the best he could to be a model Christian and on Saturday, October 24, 2020, he went home to his heavenly home to be with the one true God. After being separated for three years, he is reunited with his late wife, Eva Ingram.

George possessed many traits, one being his generosity. He was always willing to help anyone in need and never thought twice about his decisions. He was also one to never know a stranger and if he did, it was not long until that person was no longer a stranger to him. He will be greatly missed by a multitude of people. George could probably be described as a quilt. He started as a patch and with everyone who entered his life, he sowed their patch to making his connections that continued throughout his life.

George was born on June 25, 1937 in Madison County, Kentucky, the son of the late Charles and Lucy Brewer Ingram. He had retired from Carrollton Utilities and owned and operated Ingram Excavating. He was a faithful longtime member of the Carrollton Wesleyan Church.

He is survived by his three daughters and their husbands; Debbie I. (David) Kemper of Carrollton, Donna J. (Perry) Clifton of Carrollton, and Dana M. (Roger) Nelson of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Annie (Roy) Stafford of Ghent, Kentucky, Cody Thomas Clifton of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Seth (Amber) Nelson of Ghent, and Logan Nelson of Carrollton; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Stafford of Ghent, and Cain Thomas Nelson of Ghent; two sister in-laws, Joan Tolliver of Carrollton, and Lucy Ingram of Berea, Kentucky, along with many friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty years, Eva Baxter Ingram; six sisters, Mary Adams, Rebecca Alcorn, Bessie and Dessie Ingram, Louise Cairell and Maggie Shearer; two brothers, Charles "Buck" Ingram and Roy D. Ingram.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Carroll County Food Pantry in care of the funeral home.

The Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Pastor Bruce Alcorn officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting the funeral home building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.





