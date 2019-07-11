Georgia Hammond Crawford Sullivan, 87, of Carrollton died Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Margaret "Maggie" and Owen Hammond of Owenton.
Georgia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe Buck and Joy Crawford of Warsaw; daughter Marlene Crawford Buckner of Alabama; husband, Jerry Sullivan; grandson, Jason Buckner; granddaughter, Crystal Harmon; and great-granddaughter, Loren Buckner. She was pre-deceased by two sons, Nelson Crawford, and Stephen Crawford of Carrollton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12th, at the Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton, Visitation will be held from 11 am. to 1 pm. Funeral at 1 pm, burial will be at the Ghent Cemetery. Brother Jerry Ison, Open Door Baptist Church, will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Door Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on July 11, 2019