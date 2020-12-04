Mt. STERLING, Ky. – Gilbert Bickers, 87, of Mt. Sterling, died Friday night, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Carroll County, Kentucky on Jan. 4, 1933 to the late Homer John and Mattie Ellen Carter Bickers.
Gilbert moved to the Mount Sterling area from Winchester in the mid 1990's, he was a member of the Queen Street Christian Fellowship Church and a United States Army veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as an Army Paratrooper. Gilbert was self-employed and retired from the building industry working as a plumber and electrician. He enjoyed golf. He'll be dearly missed by his family, church family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Edna E. Bickers of Mt. Sterling; two sons, Gilbert Lee Bickers (Debbie) of Lexington, Matt Douglas Bickers of Clay City; two step sons, Armester Denzil Blevins of Louisville, Mitchell Douglas Blevins (Nicole) of Mt. Sterling; one step daughter, Tammy Lynn Jones (Eddie) of Owingsville; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and nine step grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his first wife, Lou Ella Cheek Bickers; daughter, Martha Ellen Bickers ; two sisters and five brothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390.
Private Family Service
Guestbook at: www.coffmanfuneral.com
