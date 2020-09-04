ENGLISH, Ky. – Gladys Frances Louden Osborne, 88, a resident of English, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ky.

Survivors include her two sons, Charles Timothy "Tim" (Stephanie) Osborne of Carrollton, and Mark Anthony (Karen) Osborne of Carrollton; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Louden and Addie Mae Hunter Louden; and her husband, Charles William Osborne.

Funeral Services will held 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton, with the Rev. Tim Osborne officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the English Cemetery in Carrollton.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and request that attendees please wear a face covering.

The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store