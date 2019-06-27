Gladys Mae Beck, 97 of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Julius and Anna Mattingly Pollard. She was the wife of the late James William Beck. One brother; and one sister also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sons; James Beck Jr. of New Haven, Ky. and Mike Beck of Campbellsburg, Ky.; three daughters; Anna Abrams of Carrollton, Theresa Osborne of Harrodsburg and Mary Agnes Beck of Carrollton; one Brother; Ed Pollard of Eminence, Ky. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; as well as her sister-in-law and caregiver, Irene Beck.
Funeral services were held Tuesday morning at the St. John's Church in Carrollton. Burial was in the St. John's Church Cemetery. Graham-Dunn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 27, 2019