Glendis Michael "Mike" Vest, 65, of Dupont, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Baptist Health-Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Ind.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 10, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Pastor Scott Kollmann officiating. Interment followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Lynn Anderson Vest of Dupont; his sons, Michael (Stacy) Anderson of North Vernon, Ind., Steven (Shannon) Vest of Madison, Ind.; his daughter, Jamie (James) Logsdon of Hanover, Ind.; six grandchildren; four step grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence M. Vest; and his mother, Vera Delores Fugate Vest.
Published in The News-Democrat on July 11, 2019