SANDERS, Ky. – Goldie B. Suter Smith, 86, of Sanders, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Baptist Health in La Grange, KY.

She was born on September 4, 1933, in New Castle, Henry County, Ky., the daughter of the late Robert Edward Suter and Stella Payton Suter. She had worked on her family farm all her life and loved to go out and work in the fields. She especially enjoyed working on tobacco crops. She was known to never let the dust settle under her feet; she was always working on some task.

She was a member of the White's Run Baptist Church in Sanders. She loved her church dearly and served on the Kitchen Committee over the years.

She will be missed by her daughter, Patricia (Jimmy) McEndre of Sanders; two son's, Jeff (Sandra) Smith of Carrollton, Ky., and Rick Smith and his companion, Denise Jessee of Sanders; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albion Smith on June 1, 2017; a sister, Barbara Martin; and a half - brother.

Funeral Services will be private with the Rev. Eric Newcomer officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, May 29, 2020 at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Interment will take place in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton. The funeral will be broadcast on Facebook LIVE on the funeral home Facebook page on Friday, May 29, 2020 at starting at 11 A.M.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 33% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements. We also request that attendees please wear a face covering if possible.

The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



