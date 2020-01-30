Grady Lee Harrell, 81, of Madison, died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 11:22 a.m. in the Emergency Room at King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Rosalind Elston Harrell of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father Charlie Harrell; his mother, Gladys Fletcher Harrell; and his mother-in-law Gertrude Baxter Elston.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment followed in the Salem Cemetery near Cross Plains, Ind.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020