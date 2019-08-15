Granville E. "Jocko" Wiley, Jr., 59, of Madison, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Bro. George Severn officiating. Interment will follow in the Carmel Cemetery in Hanover, Ind. Friends may visit Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his companion, Charity Kiser-Sullivan of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father, Granville E. Wiley, Sr.; his mother, Cora Ann McKeand Wiley; and his grandparents, Ernest Van, Sr., and Pearl Sparks McKeand.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019