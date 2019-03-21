Gregory Skirvin, 63, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Gregory proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and woodworking.
Gregory was preceded in death by his mother: Marjorie Faye Moore; father: Deward Skirvin, Jr. and brothers: Anthony "Tony" Todd Skirvin and Rodney Dewayne Skirvin. He is survived by his sons: Scott Allen (Shannon) Skirvin and Christopher Thomas (Jahara) Skirvin; brothers: Jerry Wayne (Debbie) Skirvin and Jeffrey Nathan Skirvin; sisters: Cynthia A. (Baron) Tingle and Audrey (Bob) Piszker; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and lifetime friend: Lori Cox. He will be dearly missed by his family and faithful pet: Shelby.
Services for Gregory will be scheduled at the family's convenience. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019