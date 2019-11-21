Harold Ray Hardesty, 73, of Sanders, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Louisville, Ky.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1946, in Owen County, Ky. He was the son of the late Howard Hardesty and Tinia Bibb Hardesty. He was a US Army veteran that served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Sweco, Inc., Florence, Ky. He was a member of the Sanders Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping and vacationing with family and playing cornhole with friends.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Martha Hardesty of Sanders; one brother, James Hardesty of Sanders; two sisters, Addie (Rodney) Ogburn of Carrollton, Susie (Don) Paris of Harvest, Ala.; one son, Tony (Lori) McIntyre of Sanders; four daughters, Peggy (Rick) McIntyre of Ghent, Tina (Rod) Wheeler of Sparta, Rae Chapman of Ghent, Tanya (Mike) Dermon of Sanders; twelve grandchildren, Jamie (Rhonda) McIntyre, Ericka McIntyre, Josh Chapman, Beth (Brian) Beach, Andrea Hardesty, Tatum McIntyre, Rodney Gould, Haley Dermon, Billie Holder, Kaden Wheeler, Raegan Chapman and Cole Wheeler; and one great-grandchild, Joey McIntyre.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Billy "Bush" McIntyre and one son-in-law, Mike Chapman.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the Sanders Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Paris officiating.
