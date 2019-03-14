Harry "Rick" Rickey Cull Jr., 45, of Bedford, and formerly of Milton, Ky. died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 15, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Josephine Hazelwood Cull of Bedford; his daughter, Addison Josephine Love Cull of Milton, Ky.; his step-son, Alexander Keith Hazelwood of Bedford; his father and mother-in-law, Ed and Mary Jo LeGrand Walters of Madison. His grandparents, James and Myrtle Chatham, Marvin Earl and Cathryn Cull and his father-in-law, Keith Hazelwood preceded him in death.
