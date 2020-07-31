Tell City, Ind. – Hazel L. Wallace, 81, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.

Surviving are her children, James (Michelle Rae) Wallace of Leopold, Ind., Joe "Termite" (Valorie) Wallace of Leopold, Loyd (Audrey) Wallace of Indianapolis, Ind., Ernie (Michelle Lynn) Wallace of Tell City, and Mona (Joe) Deom of Gatchel, Ind.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. CST on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home, 920 Tenth Street in Tell City with the Rev. Fr. Luke Wagh officiating. Burial will be in St. Isidore Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8 pm and Friday 8:30-to service time at the funeral home.





