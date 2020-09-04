CARROLLTON, Ky. – Helen Louise Burns, 94, of Carrollton, formerly of Ghent, Ky. died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Fountain Circle Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, Ky.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry E. (Bill) Lindsay of Worthville, Ky. and Ladonna S. (Todd) Foreman of Louisville, Ky.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by, her parents, William and Latha (Perkins) Perkins; and her husband, Leonard Newton Burns.

Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 28, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with Mrs. Ladonna Burns Foreman officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.



