1/
Helen Louise Burns Louise (Perkins) Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen Louise Burns's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Helen Louise Burns, 94, of Carrollton, formerly of Ghent, Ky. died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Fountain Circle Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, Ky.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry E. (Bill) Lindsay of Worthville, Ky. and Ladonna S. (Todd) Foreman of Louisville, Ky.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by, her parents, William and Latha (Perkins) Perkins; and her husband, Leonard Newton Burns.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 28, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with Mrs. Ladonna Burns Foreman officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved