Helen L. Devore Smith, 84, of Worthville, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Friday, May 17, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating. Visitation will be 11a.m. until time of service on Friday. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Survivors include her daughter; Helen Rebecca (Glenn) Chatham of Carrollton, Ky.; and her son; Danny (Pamela) Smith of Carrollton; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon L. and Helen C. Johnson Devore; her husband; Howard D. Smith; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 16, 2019