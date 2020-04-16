Dr. Henry Adolphus Williams, Jr., 90, of Carrollton died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Signature Healthcare of Carrollton.

Survivors include his wife, Maria Diaz Williams of Carrollton; a son; Henry A. Williams, III, of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Mary Melissa Williams of Pensacola; two stepsons, Paul Majure Whitney of Fulton, Md., and David Majure Whitney of Clarksville, Md.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Adolphus Williams, Sr. and Luraline Sproles.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. John Catholic Church in Carrollton with the Rev. Thomas Picchioni officiating, due to the COVID19 restrictions imposed by Governor Andy Beshear and the CDC. A public Mass will be scheduled for a later date when restrictions are lifted. Burial will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton. The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.