1/1
Henry Lee "Hank" Mullins
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Lee "Hank" Mullins, 73, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Hank was born in Dayton, Kentucky on November 22, 1946. He was the son of the late Dorothy Widemann Mullins and William Edward Mullins, and was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Marksberry, and a brother, William Mullins, Jr.. He was a Marine veteran, having served in the Vietnam War, and was a shift supervisor at Camco Chemical in Florence. In his community, Hank was known as "Pawpaw" and as the "fix-it" man.
Hank is survived by his loving wife Renee Mullins; two daughters, Tracie Kellerman-Mullins and Morgan Elizabeth Mullins; a son, Ryan Daniel; a sister, Judy Cromer; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his best friend Tommy Joe, and the Alpha One Four family.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. September 12th at the Perry Park Community Center. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Parker Cunningham, Preston Cunningham, Noah Johnson, and Joe Succietto.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or to Rogers Funeral Home, Frankfort.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved