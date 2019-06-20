Henry Martin "Bubba" Finney, 21, of Madison, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Emergency Room at King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind., from injuries sustained in a head on collision on Hwy. 421 North.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Bro. Bob Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in the Springdale Cemetery in downtown Madison. Friends may call Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Survivors include his mother, Kimberly Annette Carlisle Finney of Madison; his maternal grandfather, Freddie Gorman Carlisle and his wife, Charlotte of Madison; his brother, Daniel Finney of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father, Marty L. Finney; his maternal grandmother, Ella Louise Ward Carlisle Sublett; his step-maternal grandfather, Donald Ray Sublett; his paternal grandmother, Anna Finney Hawkins; and his paternal grandfather, William Finney.