Henry Martin "Bubba" Finney

Service Information
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN
47250
(812)-265-5577
Obituary
Send Flowers

Henry Martin "Bubba" Finney, 21, of Madison, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Emergency Room at King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind., from injuries sustained in a head on collision on Hwy. 421 North.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Bro. Bob Hicks officiating.  Interment will follow in the Springdale Cemetery in downtown Madison.  Friends may call Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his mother, Kimberly Annette Carlisle Finney of Madison; his maternal grandfather, Freddie Gorman Carlisle and his wife, Charlotte of Madison; his brother, Daniel Finney of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father, Marty L. Finney; his maternal grandmother, Ella Louise Ward Carlisle Sublett; his step-maternal grandfather, Donald Ray Sublett; his paternal grandmother, Anna Finney Hawkins; and his paternal grandfather, William Finney.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.